DUNDEE/Tyrone - Hazel V. Pym, 72, of Dundee, N.Y. passed away on Saturday (November 28, 2020) at Arnot Ogden Medical Center, in Elmira, N.Y.
Honoring her wishes there will be no prior calling hours.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday (April 9, 2021) in Tyrone Union Cemetery, Tyrone, N.Y.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society
, 1120 S Goodman St, Rochester, NY 14620.
Hazel was born September 6, 1948 in Montour Falls, N.Y. On September 19, 1964 in Altay, N.Y. she married Charles W. Pym Sr. who passed away on April 30, 2001. A lifelong area resident, after raising her family she accepted a position in food service at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital, working there for three years before taking a job in the Custodian Deptartment for Dundee Central School, retiring in 2001. Mrs. Pym was a member of Altay Baptist Church, was an avid gardener, enjoyed hunting, and collecting Angels, and Indian art, as her family background was Native American.
She is survived by a son, Charles W. Pym Jr. of Penn Yan, N.Y.; four daughters Wanda L. Wood also of Penn Yan, Katherine A. (Dennis) Beers of Campbell, N.Y., Linda M. (Max) Gee of Dundee and Mary C. (Clark) Searles of Knoxville, Tenn.; 11 grandchildren Richard Pym, Brendon Bowerman, Gregory Pym, Charles Williams, Bryan Beers, Jeffrey Beers, Jennifer Pym, Brice Bowerman, Christopher Pym, Dale Beers, and Landon Searles; 11 great-grandchildren; a brother, Jesse J. Wood Sr. of Potter, N.Y.; two sisters Donna D. Torres with whom Hazel made her home, and Wilma J. (Robert) Robinson of Penn Yan; along with countless nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her mother, Anna M. (Rumsey) White in 2004; five brothers; and one sister.
Arrangements entrusted to the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee. Online condolences can be sent by visiting www.bairdfuneralhomedundee.com