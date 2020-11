Or Copy this URL to Share

SHORTSVILLE - Jack "Duffy" James, 57, passed away on Monday (November 16, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital.



Private family services will be held at the convenience of the family.



Jack's family would like to invite everyone to the burial. Burial will be at 12:15 p.m. on Saturday (November 28) in St. Agnes Cemetery, Clifton Springs.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, Clifton Springs.

