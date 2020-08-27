1/
John E Davie III
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GENEVA - John E. Davie, III, 78 of Geneva, passed away on Wednesday (August 19, 2020) at his home.

Funeral services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of choice.

John was born on July 10, 1942 in Geneva, the son of the late John Jr. and Dorothy (Brown) Davie. John was an Electrician owning and operating Davie Electric for many years and completed his service duty in the New York National Guard.

He was active in the Hall Fire Department and St. Theresa's Church, prior to its closure.

John is survived by is wife of 54 years, Kathy (Costigan) Davie; son, Drew Davie; brothers Bruce "Dutch" (Barbara) Davie and Michael (Bethany) Davie; niece, Michelle (Andy) Davie Candidori; and nephew, Brad Davie.

For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit: www.mcguiganberofuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 27 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved