GENEVA - John E. Davie, III, 78 of Geneva, passed away on Wednesday (August 19, 2020) at his home.
Funeral services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of choice
.
John was born on July 10, 1942 in Geneva, the son of the late John Jr. and Dorothy (Brown) Davie. John was an Electrician owning and operating Davie Electric for many years and completed his service duty in the New York National Guard.
He was active in the Hall Fire Department and St. Theresa's Church, prior to its closure.
John is survived by is wife of 54 years, Kathy (Costigan) Davie; son, Drew Davie; brothers Bruce "Dutch" (Barbara) Davie and Michael (Bethany) Davie; niece, Michelle (Andy) Davie Candidori; and nephew, Brad Davie.
