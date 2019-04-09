Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn Edith Roberson. View Sign





Please join her family and friends at Mount Olive Baptist Ministries Church in Geneva, N.Y. for calling hours from 9 to l0:30 a.m. on Friday (April 12). A celebration honoring her life will be held immediately afterwards, at 11 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the Kathryn E. Williams-Roberson Memorial Fund c/o Harley Roberson, 6 Waterloo St. Clyde, NY 14433.



Born on April 7, 1959 and raised in Geneva N.Y., Katie studied at Finger Lakes Community College in Canandaigua N.Y. She was an active member of her church, where she volunteered her time and talent by leading bible studies and serving in many other ways. Katie was an amazing wife and mother, who loved good food and socializing with family and friends. She had a warm personality that made everyone immediately feel comfortable when they were around her.



She is survived by her devoted husband of 30 years, Bill Roberson; her daughters Luciana, Katrina (Jay), and Geraldine; her sons William II and Harley (Rosanna); brothers Charlie (Mary Louise) Williams, Jr., Donald J. Williams, Ted K. (Ann Sanzone) Williams, Henry A. "Hank" Pearson and Joseph Pearson; sisters Hattie P. Mack, Henrietta P. (George) Brown, Lillian E. Williams-Collins, Major Lydia L. Pearson, Betty L. Pearson and Zady "Pam" Pearson; aunts Claretha P. (Ed) Hudson and Bertha L. Dennis. She was also blessed with a multitude of grand-children and great-grandchildren, all of whom brought great joy to her later years.



