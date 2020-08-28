1/1
Larry D. Yonker
CLYDE - Larry D. Yonker, 74, passed away Tuesday, (August 25, 2020).

Calling hours will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Friday (August 28), with a service following at 3:00 p.m., at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose.

In lieu of flowers, for those wishing to make contributions they may do so to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, N.Y. 14489, or the Rose Community Summer Concert Series. www.catoredcreek.com

He was born in North Rose, son of the late Floyd Yonker and Blanche Powell Yonker. Prior to retirement, he was employed at Xerox for 35 years. He was a member of the Timeless Classic Car Club and was a supporter of the Rose, N.Y. Summer Music Concert Series.

Larry grew up in Wayne Center, N.Y. He was a student at the Rose Union School and then transferred to, and graduated from, North Rose High School. He loved classic cars and was proud of his fully restored and customized 1956 Studebaker Power Hawk. Larry was a member of Sunnyside Community Church for many years and had a beautiful singing voice. Larry had many old friends and was always making new friends wherever he went. He bravely kept a good attitude and his chin-up, throughout his illness. He spoke with kindness and humor to his caregivers at Newark-Wayne Hospital, and was very grateful to the doctor's and nurses who lovingly and professionally went above and beyond with kindness, care, and smiles. He married his high school sweetheart, Sharon, and she was the joy of his life. He was a hard worker, good husband, good father, good grandfather, and a good friend. He is singing once again and is dearly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Young Yonker; daughter, Shelly (Mong) Phu of Clyde; son, Todd Yonker of Lyons; brother, Stephen (Lorrie) Yonker of Red Creek; sister, Judy York of Broken Arrow, Okla.; brother-in-law, John Young; grandchildren, Mikaela Phu and Jack Turner-Yonker; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dogs Jack and Oprah.

He is predeceased by brothers, Floyd Yonker, Jr. and Richard Yonker; as well as a brother-in-law, Ivan York.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 28 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home
AUG
28
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home
5025 North Main Street
North Rose, NY 14516
(315) 587-2721
August 27, 2020
Karen and I always enjoyed spending time with Larry and Sharon at the cruises and car shows we attended. Always a gentleman and it was an honor and pleasure to know him. RIP Larry.
Alan Barney
Friend
August 27, 2020
Esther and I are so sorry to hear of Larry's passing. Our prayers go out to Sharon and family. Esther and I always loved talking to Larry and Sharon at the car shows and loved looking at his Volkswagons.
Ron &Esther Farabell
Friend
August 27, 2020
He and the rest of the "boys" (Larry vanLare, and Terry Price etc) would spend hours drinking coffee and talking cars with my dad Lyman Matteson at the Knotty Pine in North Rose. Never got a better education about cars since I was just a mere girl!
Mary Jane Matteson Mumby
Friend
August 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Melanie Brockhuizen
Friend
