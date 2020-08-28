CLYDE - Larry D. Yonker, 74, passed away Tuesday, (August 25, 2020).
Calling hours will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Friday (August 28), with a service following at 3:00 p.m., at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose.
In lieu of flowers, for those wishing to make contributions they may do so to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, N.Y. 14489, or the Rose Community Summer Concert Series. www.catoredcreek.com
He was born in North Rose, son of the late Floyd Yonker and Blanche Powell Yonker. Prior to retirement, he was employed at Xerox for 35 years. He was a member of the Timeless Classic Car Club and was a supporter of the Rose, N.Y. Summer Music Concert Series.
Larry grew up in Wayne Center, N.Y. He was a student at the Rose Union School and then transferred to, and graduated from, North Rose High School. He loved classic cars and was proud of his fully restored and customized 1956 Studebaker Power Hawk. Larry was a member of Sunnyside Community Church for many years and had a beautiful singing voice. Larry had many old friends and was always making new friends wherever he went. He bravely kept a good attitude and his chin-up, throughout his illness. He spoke with kindness and humor to his caregivers at Newark-Wayne Hospital, and was very grateful to the doctor's and nurses who lovingly and professionally went above and beyond with kindness, care, and smiles. He married his high school sweetheart, Sharon, and she was the joy of his life. He was a hard worker, good husband, good father, good grandfather, and a good friend. He is singing once again and is dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Young Yonker; daughter, Shelly (Mong) Phu of Clyde; son, Todd Yonker of Lyons; brother, Stephen (Lorrie) Yonker of Red Creek; sister, Judy York of Broken Arrow, Okla.; brother-in-law, John Young; grandchildren, Mikaela Phu and Jack Turner-Yonker; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dogs Jack and Oprah.
He is predeceased by brothers, Floyd Yonker, Jr. and Richard Yonker; as well as a brother-in-law, Ivan York.