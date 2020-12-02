1/1
Lucy Yulfo-Jording
WATERLOO - Lucy Yulfo- Jording, 63, of Waterloo, passed away on Monday (November 30, 2020) at Highland Hospital.

Friends may call from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday (December 6) at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St, Geneva.

Funeral Services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday (December 7) in the funeral home. The Rev. Thomas P. Mull will officiate.

Burial will be in in Glenwood Cemetery.

Lucy was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. and has resided in the Geneva area for many years. She was the daughter of the late Luis and Nereida Mercado Yulfo. She was retired from Lockland School where she worked for over 32 years.

She is survived by her sons William Velez of Geneva, Gilbert Velez of Waterloo and Roger (Emily) Diaz of Geneva; her daughter, Mildred Velez of NYC.; her brothers Luis (Laurie) Yulfo of Geneva and Gilbert Yulfo of Rochester; her sisters Angela Velez-Torres of Geneva, Lilian Colon of Geneva and Nancy Velez-Anderson of Phelps; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Michael Jording who died in 2007.

For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2020.
December 1, 2020
Thoughts of Tranquility Floor Basket
