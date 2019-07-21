WATERLOO–Maggie Smith, 78, passed away unexpectedly early Thursday morning, (July 18, 2019) at Huntington Living Center.



Friends and family are invited to call from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, (July 22) Mull Funeral Home, 113 Virginia Street.



A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday (July 23) in Maple Grove Cemetery.



Maggie's family would like any memorial contributions be directed to the .



She was born on June 24, 1941 in Seneca Falls, the only child of Charles and Carmella (Paradise) Gurba. Maggie was a 1959 graduate of Mynderse Academy. She worked at Sylvania plant for many years alongside her mother Carmella and retired in 1997 from Seneca Falls Machine Co., both in Seneca Falls. Maggie was a longtime supporter of Waterloo Little League; as well as a board member when her boys were young. She was a member of V.F.W Post 6433, American Legion Post 435 Auxiliaries, 40&8 and North Seneca Sportsman's Club. Maggie enjoyed spending her time going to Del Lago Resort and Casino with her husband Robert, almost as much as spending time with her children and grandchildren.



Maggie is survived by her husband of 59 years, Robert; her sons Robert C. (Gerri), Darin S., Kevin C. (Kara) and Scott C. (Jennifer DeFrancesco) Smith; her grandchildren George and Joseph Halse, Michael, Sarah, Adam, Bradley and Robert Smith, Tristan, Katrina and Treyton Fenner; a great-granddaughter, Samantha; several nieces; nephews; and cousins.



She is preceded in death by her son, Michael Anthony Smith; and both her parents. Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 21 to July 23, 2019