SENECA FALLS – Marion "Grammy Gram" E. Potter, 87, of Seneca Falls, N.Y., peacefully passed away Wednesday (October 14, 2020) at her home with her loving family by her side.
Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday (October 21) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home. The funeral service will immediately follow at the funeral home. Rev. Timothy Gleason, pastor of Waterloo United Methodist Church, will officiate. Burial will be in St. Columbkille Catholic Cemetery in Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Those attending calling hours and funeral service MUST wear face masks entering, during the visitation, during the funeral service and leaving the funeral home. Those attending MUST enter the funeral home using the parking lot entrance and exit using the Main St. doors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association
, 435 E. Henrietta Rd., Rochester, NY, 14620 or Beverly's Animal Shelter, 50 E. River St., Waterloo, NY, 13165.
Marion was born November 29, 1932, in Tyre, N.Y., the daughter or Arthur and Ruth Jackson Lapp, Sr. She was employed with Auburn Memorial Hospital before being employed with Sylvania. After Sylvania closed she was employed with Auburn Nursing Home, until she retired. Marion enjoyed crocheting, baking amazing pies, cooking, ice cream, card games, long rides and gatherings with her family. The tradition of Black Friday Shopping was a great family experience.
She is survived by her daughter, Christine (James Woods) Kriegelstein of Waterloo, N.Y.; brothers Richard (Betty) Lapp and Raymond (Diane) Lapp both of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; sister, Susie (Russell) VanRiper of Phoenix, Ariz.; cousin, Marilyn Hotchkiss of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; former grandson-in-law and friend, Dennis Casey of Waterloo, N.Y.; grandchildren Michael (Erika) Mazzeo, Jr., Nicole Brown, Brandy (Jody) Forde, Kelly (Lawrence) Skinner, Scott (Shauna) Mazzeo, and Sarah Mazzeo (Grammy Gram's roommate); great-grandchildren MaKaylah Casey, Sean Casey, Keighlynn Casey, Zachary Brown, Jacob Skinner, Emma Forde, Iszabella Forde, Michael Mazzeo, III, Ireland Mazzeo, Ethan Skinner, and Colton Mazzeo; many nieces and nephews; and her much adored cat, Sammy.
She was predeceased by her parents; daughter and son-in-law Valerie "Babe" (Mike) Mazzeo; brother, Arthur Lapp, Jr; half-sister, Betty Shaw; and her longtime companion, Robert Yorko.
Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com