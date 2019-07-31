Home

Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Penn Yan Bible Church
Penn Yan, NY
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Penn Yan Bible Church
Penn Yan, NY
1937 - 2019
Mitzi Barry Obituary
Mitzi Barry passed away at the age of 82 on Saturday (July 27) and is now at home with her Savior. She was with her loved ones, when she closed her eyes.

A calling hour will be held at 10 a.m., followed by a memorial service to celebrate the life of Mitzi will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday (August 3) at Penn Yan Bible Church in Penn Yan, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like all donations to go directly to the Keuka Comfort Care Home at 35 Route 54, East Lake Road, Penn Yan, New York 14527. They provided compassionate and loving care for Mitzi and others who have also struggle with life ending illnesses.

Mitzi was born on January 10, 1937 in Bronx, New York. Mitzi embraced life with her own personal spice and lived life to the fullest. She loved being a mom, grandmom, and great-grandmom, also known as "GIGI". She had been active in her church by participating in various ministries, such as teaching Sunday school, serving in the prison ministry, and was also involved in a small group. Serving in her church brought her great joy. She also loved to cook, and everyone enjoyed having a meal cooked by her.

She is survived by three daughters Laura Karschner and her husband Dennis, Karen Cooper, Darlene Coyle and her husband Dan; ten grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Francis Markham of Massachusetts.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019
