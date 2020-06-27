Phillip R. Stanton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Phillip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WATERLOO - Phillip R. Stanton, 74 of Keli Dr. Waterloo passed away Thursday (June 25, 2020) at Geneva General Hospital. Services and Interment will be at the convenience of his family.

Born in Auburn, N.Y. the son of Clare and Jane Hall Stanton. Phillip retired from the Auburn Police Department in 1991 after 23 years of service. After retirement he spent time in Florida and eventually returned to the area.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy, whom he married August 30, 1982 and celebrated 37 years together this past August; two sons Jeff of New Hope, N.Y. and Jay (Leigh Anne) Stanton of Clear Water, Fla; four grandchildren Ashley, Jessica, Kennedy and Ryan; a great grandson, Nathaniel Suarez; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law Roger and Michelle Gottschall Homan.

Predeceased by a sister, Susan Stanton; and a brother, Tom Stanton.

The family is being served by the Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 32 State St. Seneca Falls, N.Y.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 27 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc.
32 State Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
(315) 568-5866
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 26, 2020
So sorry! He was taken too soon.
Deborah Nickerson
Family
June 26, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Deborah Nickerson
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved