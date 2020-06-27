WATERLOO - Phillip R. Stanton, 74 of Keli Dr. Waterloo passed away Thursday (June 25, 2020) at Geneva General Hospital. Services and Interment will be at the convenience of his family.



Born in Auburn, N.Y. the son of Clare and Jane Hall Stanton. Phillip retired from the Auburn Police Department in 1991 after 23 years of service. After retirement he spent time in Florida and eventually returned to the area.



He is survived by his wife, Sandy, whom he married August 30, 1982 and celebrated 37 years together this past August; two sons Jeff of New Hope, N.Y. and Jay (Leigh Anne) Stanton of Clear Water, Fla; four grandchildren Ashley, Jessica, Kennedy and Ryan; a great grandson, Nathaniel Suarez; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law Roger and Michelle Gottschall Homan.



Predeceased by a sister, Susan Stanton; and a brother, Tom Stanton.



The family is being served by the Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 32 State St. Seneca Falls, N.Y.

