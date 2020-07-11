NEWARK – Rose V. Hiller, 98, of Newark passed away peacefully on Thursday (July 9, 2020) at the Wayne County Nursing Home.



There will be no prior visitations. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday (July 15) at St. Michael's Church (St. Joseph the Worker), Lyons. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery, immediately following Mass.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in her name to: Lifetime Care ATTN: HOSPICE 800 W. Miller Street Newark, NY 14513



Rose was born November 6, 1921 in Lyons, N.Y., the daughter of the late Joseph and Filomena (D'Amato) Ticconi.



She is survived by two brothers Arthur Ticconi of Waterloo and Ralph Ticconi of Seneca Falls; as well as many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Tom Hiller; eight siblings; in-laws; and many nieces and nephews.



A special thank you to the staff at the Wayne County Nursing Home for the wonderful care they showed Rose for the past year that she resided at WCNH. We would also like to thank Hospice for their care during her last weeks. This loving care was especially appreciated during the Covid-19 Pandemic when Rose was not allowed visitors.



Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, Lyons, N.Y.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store