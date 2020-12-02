CLIFTON SPRINGS/GENEVA - Theresa M. (Walters) Swartele, 95, passed away peacefully on Monday (November 30, 2020) at Geneva Living Center North, Geneva, N.Y.



Friends may call from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday (December 6) at the Cheney Funeral Home, 70 Main Street, Phelps.



Burial will be at convenience of family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to Covid restrictions.



Memorials in her name may be made to the House of John or Mercy Flight Central.



Theresa was born on June 4, 1925, the daughter of Sophia (Maslyn) and Frank Walters. She married August Swartele on April 29, 1946. She worked at Clifton Springs Hospital after she graduated from Clifton Springs Central School in 1943. She also worked for her brother, Francis (Bussey) at the Locker Plant and part-time at San Bowl Lanes Bowling Alley. After retiring from the hospital (over 50 years) she went back to work part time at Hobart College where she worked in the cafeteria. She later returned back to work at the Clifton Springs Hospital as a file clerk until her employment ended there in January 2013.



She enjoyed ice skating in her younger years and spending time going out on a Saturday night for dinner and dancing. After moving to the Spa Apartments in Clifton Springs she enjoyed doing the Finger Lakes Times Jumble, baking or watching Cooking Shows on TV where she'd find a good recipe to try. She enjoyed relaxing with a good book and a Manhattan to end the day. But most of all she looked forward to time spent with her kids during coffee hours, shopping sprees or KFC dinners. Theresa loved being with her close friends and her family meant the world to her. She was greatly loved by her family and will be sorely missed.



Theresa is survived by her three children John (Marla) Swartele of Shortsville, Ann Leverty (Clifford "Spike" Townley) of Geneva and Mike (Karen) Swartele of Newark; six grandchildren Marcy (Tim) McArthur, Tara (Mike) Rago, Erik Swartele, Lance (Johnna) Swartele, Brad (Sara) Swartele and Heidi (Chris) Isaacs; eight great-grandchildren Gavin, Kensley and Cohen McArthur, Chase and Hannah Rago, Tyler and Jackson Swartele, and Everett Swartele; special friends Donna Snyder and Cindy Minns; and her many nieces and nephews.



She is predeceased by her husband, August Swartele; son-in-law, Phillip Leverty; brothers Charles, Francis (Bussey), Kenny, Leonard and Donald Walters; and sister, Lucille (Walters) Murray.



A special thank you goes to Steve L., Hilda and Lori and the many nurses and aides that cared for our mom during her brief stay at Geneva Living Center North. Thank you.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store