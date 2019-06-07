Vera Elizabeth Ridley, 95, passed away on July 16, 2018, in Lakeland, Florida. She was born to parents Helen Elizabeth Patrick and Byron Dorn on May 4, 1923, in Palmyra, New York. She shared a birthday with her son, Steve, May 4, 1949 and loved celebrating together. Vera graduated from Newark High School in 1940.
A Memorial Service was held in Lakeland, Florida. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday (June 10) in East Newark Cemetery (Vienna Road).
In lieu of flowers, donations in Vera's memory may be made to First United Methodist Church, 301 S Main St, Newark, NY 14513.
She married Gerald Burgess Ridley in 1944 and was married for 58 years. Vera lived in Newark, New York, Fremont, California and retired to Lakeland, Florida in 1988. She worked as a telephone operator, secretary at Roosevelt School, church secretary in Fremont and a Sarah Coventry Distributor. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Newark and Lake Gibson Methodist Church in Lakeland. She belonged to many organizations and treasured her work with the Eastern Star.
She is survived by her sister, Doris "June"(George) Smith of Newark; son, Steve (Sally) Ridley; grandson, Scott (Eleanor) Ridley; great-grandson, Matthew Ridley of Kentucky; nieces Cheryl (Chuck) Brownell, Melodie Beman; great-niece, Anna Beman; nephew, Kent Ridley; great-nephew, Tim Shove; and brother-in-law Erling "Corky" (Irene) Ridley.
Vera was preceded in death by her husband.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 7 to June 9, 2019