William A. Reynolds
SENECA FALLS - William A. Reynolds, 44, of Disinger Rd. passed away November 8, 2020 at Geneva General Hospital.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday (November 15) at the VFW Post 6433 29 W. Elisha St. Waterloo.

Interment in Spring Brook Cemetery, Seneca Falls will be at the convenience of the family.

Kindly consider contributions to United Cerebral Palsy, 480 Kings Highway S. Rochester, NY 14617 in honor of his daughter, Erica.

Bill was born in Geneva the son of Gary and Susan Duerr Reynolds. Bill lived most of his life in the Seneca Falls area. He loved fishing and was a devoted NY Giants fan and supporting his nieces and nephews. Bill suffered from Poly Systic kidney disease for the past several years.

He is survived by a daughter, Erica Reynolds of Deronimo, Okla.; sisters Cynthia (William) Gavitt of Phelps, Brenda (Ronald) Anderson of Waterloo and Christine Smalt of Mich.; special friends John, Jay and Marsha McIntyre and Eddie Branch; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Arrangements in the care of Sanderson-Moore Funeral home, Inc. 32 State St. Seneca Falls.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
VFW Post 6433
Funeral services provided by
Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc.
32 State Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
(315) 568-5866
November 11, 2020
Billy was always a hard worker. Always loved doing anything he could for our father especially fishing with him, shoveli g snow , raking leaves even mowing yards..He will always be loved and remebered
Chris Smalt
Sister
