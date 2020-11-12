SENECA FALLS - William A. Reynolds, 44, of Disinger Rd. passed away November 8, 2020 at Geneva General Hospital.



A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday (November 15) at the VFW Post 6433 29 W. Elisha St. Waterloo.



Interment in Spring Brook Cemetery, Seneca Falls will be at the convenience of the family.



Kindly consider contributions to United Cerebral Palsy, 480 Kings Highway S. Rochester, NY 14617 in honor of his daughter, Erica.



Bill was born in Geneva the son of Gary and Susan Duerr Reynolds. Bill lived most of his life in the Seneca Falls area. He loved fishing and was a devoted NY Giants fan and supporting his nieces and nephews. Bill suffered from Poly Systic kidney disease for the past several years.



He is survived by a daughter, Erica Reynolds of Deronimo, Okla.; sisters Cynthia (William) Gavitt of Phelps, Brenda (Ronald) Anderson of Waterloo and Christine Smalt of Mich.; special friends John, Jay and Marsha McIntyre and Eddie Branch; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.



Arrangements in the care of Sanderson-Moore Funeral home, Inc. 32 State St. Seneca Falls.

