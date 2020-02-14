Early Sunday, February 9, 2020, Estell Marcus Tabor-born in Garfield, Kentucky, on Sunday, April 8, 1934, recent resident of The Villages, Florida-peacefully slipped the surly bonds of earth to be with his heavenly Father. Mark was surrounded by his three children Jeff (Marcia) Tabor, Brad (Holly)Tabor, and Melissa (Carlos) Marin.God and ready to go Home. "Markie" as he was called by his Dad, Mom and siblings; known as Mark to most of us and Dad to some of us, grew up in Garfield, Kentucky; graduated from Breckenridge County High School in 1953. He was a heck of a basketball player. His team advanced to the quarter finals twice before losing at the Kentucky State High School Championship. That's a big deal in Kentucky if you remember the movie, "Hoosiers." He went straight to work after high school. He was drafted into the Army during the Korean War and was a tank driver/mechanic at Ft. Knox. Mark spent thirty-nine faithful years working for Chicago Bridge and Iron (CB&I) painting and building water towers; one of the nation's first public-use nuclear power plant in Genoa, Wisconsin; sugar beet processing plants; liquid propane storage facilities; off-shore drilling platforms; and "The Peach" water tower in Gaffney, South Carolina. It was during this time he earned his nickname and CB handle, Maytag. Why Maytag? It's the world's greatest agitator. He loved to have fun with a good prank or joke. The oldest of ten children, he was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Lois Jeffries, in 1993; his brothers Billy (Janet) and Joe (JoAnn); and his sister Natalia (Jim Mitcham). He is survived by the other six: Jacquie Lucas (Layman), Peggy Smiley (Roger), Norma, John (Mary), George (Terri), and David (Kathy). He had eleven grandchildren: Dash; Will; Kevin; David; Jonathan; Joshua; Zachary; Michaela; Annelise; Gabriella; and Charlie; as well as one bonus grandchild, Cate Morgan Glasscock-Hinton (Ronnie), his great-grandkids, her daughters, Hattie and Piper; step children Joy Avery (Mark), Jim Flack; and step grandchildren Riley, Raelyn, Noel. For information on the services go to https://www.trentdowell.com/obituary/Estell-Tabor
