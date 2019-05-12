Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ingram Funeral Home 210 Ingram Avenue Cumming , GA 30040 (770)-887-2388 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Ingram Funeral Home 210 Ingram Avenue Cumming , GA 30040 View Map Funeral service 4:00 PM Ingram Funeral Home 210 Ingram Avenue Cumming , GA 30040 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry "Pee Wee" and Mildred Cochran; brothers and sister-in-law, Rev. Hughlen Cochran, Johnny and Becky Cochran; aunt and uncle, Mary Jo and Harold Robbs.

Steven is survived by his wife of 34 years, Pamela Hughes Cochran; sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Kayla Cochran, Jonathan and Kayla Cochran; grandchildren, Cayden, Zeke & Jeremy Cochran; brother, Joey Cochran; sister-in-law, Sue Cochran; all of Cumming; nephews and nieces, Michael and Sherry Cochran, Tina and Gary Peardon, Michelle and Jeff Ragsdale, Ben, Ellie and Suzanna Cochran, Jacob and Cale Cochran, Jared and Jason Peardon, Julia, Kate and Casey Ragsdale, and a number of other relatives also survive.

Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, at Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Craig Richard and Rev. Ruel Martin officiating. Interment will follow in Sawnee View Gardens. The family received friends from 5 – 8 p.m. on Friday, and from 2 p.m. until the hour of the service on Saturday at Ingram Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Oak Grove Baptist Church, c/o Jeff Honea, 6350 Concord Road, Cumming, GA 30028 or the .

Condolences may be made at

Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming, Georgia is in charge of arrangements.

