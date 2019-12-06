Welby Corbett Rouse, Jr.(Corby), age 77, of Cumming, died on Oct. 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nadia Elizabeth (Grainger) and Welby Corbett Rouse, and his brother, Jimmy Rouse. He is survived by his brother, Tom Rouse of Raleigh, N.C. , and his sister, Doris Rouse of Durham, N.C.. He is also survived by loving nieces and nephews and other family and friends. Corby grew up in Greensboro, N.C.. He received a B.A. in English Literature from Duke University in 1964 and an MBA at UNC-G. Corby had a lifelong love of classical music and happily recounted his days of playing trumpet in his high school orchestra and marching band. He was an avid reader of all genres from classic novels to mysteries to poetry. He will be interred at the Rouse family plot in Greensboro, N.C. in a private ceremony.
Contributions to honor Corby may be made to Reach Out and Read, a charity providing books to children https://www.reachoutandread.org/. Ingram Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Dec. 6, 2019