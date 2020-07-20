Bonnie went to be with her Lord and Savior July 17, 2020 at Spring Creek Nursing Facility in Ft. Collins, CO. She was born June 3, 1934 to Cecil and Doris Payne in Akron,CO. She was the oldest of 6 children. She is survived by her son, Donald of Wiggins,CO daughter Becky Sue Marshall-Hanson of LaSalle, CO, 7 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, Brothers Richard Payne of Lake Havasu,AZ and Bill Payne of Bovey, MN and a sister Claudine Holgate of Grand Junction, CO Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, David Marshall, husband Bill Cook, infant son Dennis Leroy, daughter Barbara Jean Marshall,grandson Coty Griffith, and great grandson, Chance Trusty. Her parents,sisters Yvonne (Sis) Freeman and Darlene Blank. She met and married David Marshall in Leadville in 1957 Don and Dennis were born in Buena Vista, while Becky and Barbara were born in Golden, CO In June 1964, the family moved to a small ranch near Wiggins. After the girls started school, Bonnie started driving school bus as well as driving beet and silage trucks. She worked sorting potatoes for many years, as well as a waitress at at a couple local restaurants. She worked cutting and wrapping meat at Your Choice Meats. Bonnie was an accomplished seamstress, sewing clothes for her family. After moving to Ft. Morgan where David passed away in 1991, she eventually sold her house, car and most belongings. She drove to AZ to be with family. She met Bill Cook while playing in a band that entertained at nursing homes, dinner theaters. Bonnie enjoyed playing her instruments, painting, and enjoying a new found love for reading. She also enjoyed time spent with family and friends. Bonnie was fiercely independent and never afraid to try anything new. She taught herself to paint, to play guitar and keyboard. Wherever she was, she always had a way of making new friends. She was a woman of strong faith who knew her Lord had forgiven her and loved her. As a last act of kindness, she donated her body to science for further research to able to help others. A memorial service is planned for Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at the First Christian Church in Ft. Morgan. Memorial donations can be sent to Alzheimer's Disease & Related Disorders Association, INC Colorado Chapter, 455 Sherman St. Suite 500, Denver, CO 80203

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store