Trinity Lutheran Church
800 Sherman St
Fort Morgan, CO 80701
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Ft Morgan, CO
Elma Windsheimer Obituary
Elma Jean Windsheimer, 83 passed away Tuesday June 4, 2019. Jean was born September 11, 1935 to Conrad and Mollie Peif in Ft. Morgan, CO. She married Jerry Windsheimer in Ft. Morgan, CO on May 18th, 1952. Jean worked most of her life on the family farm with her husband. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. Survivors include her son, Allan (Rae Ellen) Windsheimer and Deb Johnston from Ft Morgan; Grandchildren, Jackie (Jason) Page from Akron, CO, Jennifer (Nathan) Forbes from Brighton, CO, Jamie (Ryan) Deines from Eaton, CO, Brianna (Josh) Whiting from Buffalo Center, IA, Tricia (Phil) Wieser from Kensett, IA, and Austin Johnston from Odessa, TX, and 15 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, 4 brothers and 2 sisters. Memorials May be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church. A memorial service will be at Trinity Lutheran Church in Ft Morgan on Tuesday June 11th at 10:00am.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on June 7, 2019
