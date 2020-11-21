Teresa Lynn "Tish" Rodman, passed away on August 31, 2020 at age 57. Tish was born in Salina, KS, but lived most of her life here in Colorado, and has been in the Fort Morgan / Brush area for over 30 years. Tish was preceded in death by her father, Donald Rodman Sr., her mother, Genevieve Rodman, and sister, Sonya Craney. She is survived by her sisters Tamara Rodman, Debra Deru, Karen Montgomery, and brothers Chad Rodman (Carolyn), Donald Rodman Jr. (Joleen), Vance Rodman (Danelle), as well as her niece Jody, and nephews Ryan, Christopher, Michael, Sean, and Eric. She loved her family, her many friends, and her cats (her "babies"). Tish fought her cancer battle with courage, strength, and determination. She had the most positive spirit and faced every challenge with a smile. Tish requested that there be no services held. She wished to be remembered for her fun and loving spirit, as well as her kind and generous heart.

