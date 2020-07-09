1/1
BERTHA HUTCHINS-CREWS
BERTHA HUTCHINS-CREWS, 80, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Parkview Hospice. Surviving are her children, Janette Crews (Jones) and Robert Crews; and a host of other relatives. Funeral service is noon Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, with visitation one hour prior. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be in place and face masks will be required. Arrangements by Carmichael Funeral Service.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
11:00 AM
JUL
11
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Tabernacle Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Carmichael Funeral Service - Fort Wayne
831 E. Jefferson Blvd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46803
260 422-5359
