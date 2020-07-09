BERTHA HUTCHINS-CREWS, 80, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Parkview Hospice. Surviving are her children, Janette Crews (Jones) and Robert Crews; and a host of other relatives. Funeral service is noon Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, with visitation one hour prior. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be in place and face masks will be required. Arrangements by Carmichael Funeral Service.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 9, 2020.