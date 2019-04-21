Obituary Guest Book View Sign

BETTY J. LOVELESS, 94, of Ossian, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital. Born on Feb. 12, 1925 in Allen County, she was a daughter of the late Herschel Reed and Claudia McCoy. She was a long time employee at McJon Photo Lab before retiring. She loved to go fishing with her grandchildren, enjoyed her crafts, going to craft shows, and her flowers. Surviving family include her four sons, Robert (Gertrude) Joker of Ossian, Barry (Sandra) Joker of Bluffton, Terry Joker of Fort Wayne, and Jeff Joker of Florida; two daughters, Patty (Dick) Daggett of Pleasanton, Calif. and Suzanne Hart of Yoder; 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 16 great-great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in passing by three husbands, Glenn Joker, Harold Coil, and Paul Loveless. Funeral service is 4 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Rd., Fort Wayne with visitation beginning at 2 p.m. Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Thiele Rd. Condolences may be left online at



