CAROL KAY PAXSON, 80, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Peabody Retirement Community of North Manchester, Ind. Born in North Manchester, she was a daughter of the late Warren M. and Eloise (Peabody) Grossnickle. Carol graduated from Chester High School and earned her nursing diploma from Lutheran Hospital. Carol married James L Paxson July 27, 1963 in North Manchester, Ind. She was a RN Surgical Nurse and worked at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne for 38 years, retiring in 2003. Carol was on the Heart Transplant team and assisted with the first heart transplant in Fort Wayne. She was an avid bowler and was on many leagues. Carol also enjoyed mushroom hunting, camping and playing cards, listening to classical music and greatly enjoyed an awesome ear of corn. She loved animals, especially cats and penguins she helped her husband raise Bulldogs in her spare time. Her true passion was spending time with her siblings and their families. Carol is survived by her son, Michael A. Paxson, of Fort Wayne, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James L Paxson; brothers, Blaine E Grossnickle, Roger L. Grossnickle; and sisters, Deane A. Kline and Glorea A. Bell. Memorial service is 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with calling one hour prior. Private burial in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse of Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombnandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 8, 2019