CARROL ARNOLD WITTE, 86, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, 1:15 a.m., at Adams Heritage, in Mon roeville. Born Oct. 22, 1932, in Adams County, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Carl E. McBride and Orilla M. Neuenschwander. She was united in marriage to Von Arnold; he preceded her in death. She was then united in marriage to Glenn Witte and he survives her. Carrol was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in New Haven. She was a graduate of Hartford Center High School. Following high school, Carrol worked as a secretary for Anthony Wayne Services and she also worked as a secretary at IPFW. She loved and enjoyed playing the piano and working on jigsaw puzzles. Surviving are her husband, Glenn Witte of Fort Wayne; stepdaughter, Susan (Mark) Lecher of Fort Wayne; stepsons, Randy (Sarah) Witte of Fort Wayne, Gregg (Mary) Witte of Martinsville, Ind., and Kent (Laura) Witte of Fort Wayne; sisters, Deanna (Russel) Pageler of Tampa, Fla., and Chloe (Robert) Welch of Bowling Green, Ky.; two grandchildren, Tyler and Travis Behmlander; six step grandchildren, Misty, Michael, David, Alyssa, Jason, and Nathan; and 12 step-great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Trudy D. Behmlander; son, Kent Dale Arnold; and two stepsons, Gary and Brian Witte. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur, with visitation one our prior. Pastor Scott Zeckzer officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Pleasant Dale Cemetery. Preferred memorials to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, New Haven. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 22, 2019