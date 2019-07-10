CESAR MARTINEZ, 68, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Born Aug. 28, 1950, in Isabela, Puerto Rico, Cesar was a member of Eco 2.5 Association, post office Retiree Breakfast group, Alumni of St. Vincent Villa and was a volunteer driver for Cesar served proudly in the United States Marines where he was awarded a Purple Heart. He worked for U.S. Post Office for over 20 years. Cesar is survived by his wife of 43 years, Doris Martinez; son, Jammie Phillips; three daughters, Monica (Aaron) Sprowl, Madelon Martinez and Melissa (Carter) Ringle; brother, Victor Roman; five sisters, Evelyn Rodriguez, Alida Harkinder, Monica Vela, Maritza Martinez, and Marisol Koenig; and his beloved grandchildren, Ramona and Oscar. Cesar was preceded in death by his father, Victor Martinez; mother, Maria Roman; and brother, Gabriel Martinez. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, 1515 Barthold, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Rosary at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 10, 2019