CHARLES KENT KANNING, 88, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Charles and Bertha Kanning. He served his country in the Navy Seabees during the Korean War and was a member of American Legion Post 241. Charles was a retired union brick mason working in the Fort Wayne area for over 50 years and was the president of Bricklayers Union Local 4 of the Fort Wayne Chapter. He was a member of Emmaus Lutheran Church and a member of the Emmaus Men's Club. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Shirley; children, Steven (Susan) Kanning, Beth (James) Brackmann and Jill Kanning; 11 grandchildren, 12 great- grandchildren with one on the way. He was preceded in death by grandson, Ryan; brother, H. Mark Kanning; and sisters, Lois Frede, Faye Parent, Ruth Stiver and D. Jean Melvin. Funeral services are pending at this time. Preferred memorials are to Emmaus Lutheran Church or Concordia Lutheran High School.



