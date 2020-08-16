1/1
CHRISTOPHER PAUL SCHRADER
CHRISTOPHER PAUL SCHRADER, 51, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at his home in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of Marlene Schrader of New Haven, Ind. and the late John Schrader. Christopher worked as an IT manager. He enjoyed coaching his son's soccer teams. Christopher is survived by his wife, Stephanie Wolfe of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; sons, Toran, Tekoa, and Raphael of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; siblings, Dorothy Rayford of Huntertown, Ind., Tina (Mike) Leo of Ontario, Canada, Brenda Wright of New Haven, Ind., Mary Schrader of Columbia City, Ind., Patrick Schrader of Helena, Ala., and John (Mendy) Schrader of Columbus, Miss.; and mother-in-law, Mary Wolfe of Dayton, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his stillborn infant son, Enoch Schrader. Service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling three hours prior beginning at 10 a.m. Burial at I.O.O.F. Cemetery of New Haven, Ind. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to www.feedthechildren.org or contribute to a local food bank. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
