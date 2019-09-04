Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CLEO ELIZABETH (OLERICH) HARKENRIDER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CLEO ELIZABETH (OLERICH) HARKENRIDER, 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Saint Anne Home, Fort Wayne, where she had lived almost five years. "She was known to all as "Aunt Cleo"." Born in Carroll, Iowa, she moved to Fort Wayne, as a young woman, to work at General Electric. She spent most of her career working with her husband as VP of Harkenrider Concessions. She always greeted her customers with her infectious smile. "Aunt Cleo" was a candy maker and baker extraordinaire and her pie crusts were one of a kind. She was a devoted wife, sister, aunt and friend. She is survived by her sister, Alva (Paul) Clay; and many nieces and nephews and all who loved "Aunt Cleo". She was preceded in death by her husband, John; brother, Bob Olerich; and parents, Carl and Adelia (Eilers) Olerich. Public visitation is fron noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Saint Anne Home, 1900 Randallia Drive, where a private Mass will be held. Burial will follow in Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorials to Saint Anne Home.



