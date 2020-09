Or Copy this URL to Share

PLATTER, DALLAS R.: Graveside inurnment is 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Divine Mercy Catholic Cemetery, 3500 Lake Ave., in Fort Wayne. Masks will be required.



