Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DANIEL MATTHEW ANDERSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DANIEL MATTHEW ANDERSON, 75, of Defiance, Ohio, succumbed to a longtime battle with cancer on Friday, March, 13, 2020, surrounded by his family in the comfort of his own home. Born Nov. 25, 1944, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of Loyd and Virga Anderson. He graduated from Churubusco High School, in Indiana, in 1963; and joined the United States Army. He served during the Vietnam era in Adis Ababa Ethiopia and in Libya, returning home in 1966. He retired from Ferro Corporation in Stryker, Ohio. Daniel was a patriotic Army veteran who served in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. He was one of the first AMVET Post 1991 commanders in Defiance, Ohio and served as a life member. He was also a Golden Eagle at Defiance Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 372, a member of Continental American Legion Unit 541 in Columbia City, Ind., VFW Post 5582, and East Side Star Hose Co.4. He loved travel, fishing, woodworking and spending time with his family. Daniel was always there to help relatives and friends with any project or concern. He loved unconditionally with such a loving spirit. Daniel is survived by his wife of 44 years, Evelyne (Crosser)-Evie-Anderson; daughter, Tamala (Anderson) Brown and her husband, William; son, Christopher Anderson and his wife Donia; daughter, Patricia Mays; son, Cletus Schindler and his wife Kelly; daughter, Rhonda Taylor; sister, Clara Mitchell and her husband Pete; sister, Anna Keirn; sisters-in-law, Barbara Anderson of Arizona and Barbara Anderson of Indiana; and many loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by two daughters, Twilight Dawn and Danielle Christina; sisters, Ruby (Bob) Dial and Mary (George) Fletcher; brothers, James (Betty) Anderson, Carl (Alice) Anderson, John (Donna May) Anderson, Mark (Marge) Anderson, Emmett Anderson, Norman Anderson, and Donald (Janet) Anderson; brother-in-law, Lawrence Keirn; and seven nephews. Daniel was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and a special friend to everyone. "A special thank you to the people at Elara Caring Hospice (especially Tina Fitzwater) for their loving care and support during his final days. Also, the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude towards Schaffer Funeral Home for being very accommodating and understanding during this difficult time." Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home, 529 Jefferson Ave., Defiance, Ohio, with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor Paul Anderson officiating. Daniel will be laid to rest at Riverview Memory Gardens, 29231 County Rd 424, Defiance, Ohio, where an Honor Guard service will be conducted by the Defiance V.F.W. 3360. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cancer Research Institute | National Headquarters, 29 Broadway, Floor 4, New York, NY 10006-3111; or donor's choice. Send online condolences at

DANIEL MATTHEW ANDERSON, 75, of Defiance, Ohio, succumbed to a longtime battle with cancer on Friday, March, 13, 2020, surrounded by his family in the comfort of his own home. Born Nov. 25, 1944, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of Loyd and Virga Anderson. He graduated from Churubusco High School, in Indiana, in 1963; and joined the United States Army. He served during the Vietnam era in Adis Ababa Ethiopia and in Libya, returning home in 1966. He retired from Ferro Corporation in Stryker, Ohio. Daniel was a patriotic Army veteran who served in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. He was one of the first AMVET Post 1991 commanders in Defiance, Ohio and served as a life member. He was also a Golden Eagle at Defiance Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 372, a member of Continental American Legion Unit 541 in Columbia City, Ind., VFW Post 5582, and East Side Star Hose Co.4. He loved travel, fishing, woodworking and spending time with his family. Daniel was always there to help relatives and friends with any project or concern. He loved unconditionally with such a loving spirit. Daniel is survived by his wife of 44 years, Evelyne (Crosser)-Evie-Anderson; daughter, Tamala (Anderson) Brown and her husband, William; son, Christopher Anderson and his wife Donia; daughter, Patricia Mays; son, Cletus Schindler and his wife Kelly; daughter, Rhonda Taylor; sister, Clara Mitchell and her husband Pete; sister, Anna Keirn; sisters-in-law, Barbara Anderson of Arizona and Barbara Anderson of Indiana; and many loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by two daughters, Twilight Dawn and Danielle Christina; sisters, Ruby (Bob) Dial and Mary (George) Fletcher; brothers, James (Betty) Anderson, Carl (Alice) Anderson, John (Donna May) Anderson, Mark (Marge) Anderson, Emmett Anderson, Norman Anderson, and Donald (Janet) Anderson; brother-in-law, Lawrence Keirn; and seven nephews. Daniel was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and a special friend to everyone. "A special thank you to the people at Elara Caring Hospice (especially Tina Fitzwater) for their loving care and support during his final days. Also, the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude towards Schaffer Funeral Home for being very accommodating and understanding during this difficult time." Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home, 529 Jefferson Ave., Defiance, Ohio, with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor Paul Anderson officiating. Daniel will be laid to rest at Riverview Memory Gardens, 29231 County Rd 424, Defiance, Ohio, where an Honor Guard service will be conducted by the Defiance V.F.W. 3360. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cancer Research Institute | National Headquarters, 29 Broadway, Floor 4, New York, NY 10006-3111; or donor's choice. Send online condolences at www.Schafferfh.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close