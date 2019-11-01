DAVE MURPHY, 68, of Carmel, Ind. passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, "when he was good and god damn ready". None of his nuclear and extended family were surprised by this. He loved and helped more people than anyone can count. The children feel confident he got into heaven, but just in case they gave him a fake ID. He had an amazing and deep love for his wife, his life, his children, and friends. A Celebration of Life is from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, on the second floor at the Village of West Clay Meeting House, 2000 E. New Market St., Carmel. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Indiana National Guard Relief Fund, 711 N. Pennsylvania St., Indianapolis. http://www.inguardrelief.org
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 1, 2019