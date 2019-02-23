DAVID THOMAS HECKE, 66, passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, David was the son of the late John Hecke Sr. and Viola Hecke. David graduated from Central Catholic High School and earned his Associate's degree from Indiana University. He owned and operated West State Caf‚, Big Daddy's Sports Bar in Warsaw, and had a Weenie Wagon for Frecker Auctions. Later he became a school bus driver for F.W.C.S. for nine years. He was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus and was a member of Most Precious Blood Catholic Church. David enjoyed staying busy, working on his Corvair, riding his motorcycle, and spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. Surviving are his wife of 31 years, Pam Hecke; children, Brandon (Tasha) Hecke and Benjamin (Alyssa) Hecke; grandchildren, Caleb, Lily, Liam, and Mariellen; siblings, John (Julie) Hecke, Greg Hecke and Theresa (Ken) Taulbe - Noonan; close friends, Rick Harkelroad and Rick Brown; and many nieces and nephews. David was preceded in death by his brother, Mark Hecke. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, with calling one hour prior. Father Joseph Gaughan officiating. Calling also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with a Knight of Columbus and Rosary ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 23, 2019