DONALD "DON" DEAN HUNTER, 80, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Dallas, Texas. Born in Rensselaer, Ind., Don was the son of the late Orville and Velma Hunter. Don graduated from Morocco High School, where he was football team captain his senior year and was given the outstanding senior athlete award. "This award covers much more than just athletic participation with scholastic ability and citizenship being a big factor in it and it went to one of the finest boys we have the privilege of calling friend, Donald Hunter." He earned his Master's degree in Education from Ball State, where he also played football. Don taught math at North Side High School from 1967 to 2002. He was known to all as a football and wrestling coach, with the goal to teach and minister to student athletes and their families. He helped with all sports, even in retirement. In 1998, Don was named as an assistant coach for the Indiana State All Star football game and in 2005 was named to the Indiana High School Wrestling Hall of Fame. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren play volleyball, soccer, drums and dance. He played euchre and golf - one of them well. Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Judith Hunter; daughters, Sabra (Dirk) Rowley and Fonda (Barry) Ivy; grandchildren, Moriah (Joshua) Lederman, Teagan Rowley, Noah Rowley, Jasmyne Ivy, and Isaiah Ivy; great-grandchildren, Hudson Lederman, Oliver Lederman and Harper Lederman; and siblings, John (Donna) Hunter, Max Hunter and Gretchen Swallow. Service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Pathway Community Church, with calling one hour prior. The service will be streamed at www.pccfw.tv
. Calling also from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Pathway Community Church. Memorials may be made to the North Side Relays: https://bit.ly/donaldhunter
The annual track event will remember the unparalleled devotion that Don Hunter had for North Side Athletics. FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services is handling arrangements.