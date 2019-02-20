Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DENNIS SOWER. View Sign

DENNIS SOWER, 85, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. Born on Feb. 24, 1933 in Wolcott ville, Ind., he was a son of the late Harry and Violet E. (McOscar) Sower. Dennis served his country proudly in the U.S. Army. He was a truck mechanic for International Harvester for 30 years retiring in 1988. Dennis was a member of the Mizpah Shrine Club, Masonic Lodge 170 F & AM, Eastern Star Chapter 576, where he was a Past Patron, American Legion and VFW. Dennis is survived by his wife, Mary C. (Porter) Sower; children, Scott (Cindy) Sower, Lisa Sower, Daniel Sower; step-children, Karin (Dave) Brock, Kurt (Gabriella) Hegerfeld, Kathy (Jeff) Jackson, Kristie (Ray) Van Houten, Krenda (Bob) Nancarrow; 20 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Larry (Lorraine) Sower. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Margie L. Sower; a son, Dennis Eugene Sower; and brothers, Ralph and Warren Sower. Service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, Ind., with visitation there from 11 a.m. He will be laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery-Kendallville, Ind. The family requests in lieu of flowers that memorial gifts may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or Shriner Children's Hospitals. "You are invited to sign the online guestbook and share a memory or story with the family" at



