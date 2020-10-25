DIANE K. VONDERAU, 68, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne on June 10, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Leon "Bud" O. DeRemer and Roberta "Bertie" J. DeRemer. She was married to Lon "Butch" Vonderau on June 18, 1974 in Fort Wayne. She graduated from New Haven High School in 1970. She retired after 44 years at Superior Linkage in New Haven. Diane enjoyed classic cars, bingo, reenacting in the 30th Indiana Volunteers, and American Sternwheelers Association in Marietta, Ohio. Diane is survived by her husband of 46 years, Lon "Butch"; brothers, Mike (Julie) and Randy (Beth) DeRemer; stepmother, Joyce DeRemer; stepsister, Deb (Mark) Lulling; sister-in-law, Mary DeRemer; eight nephews and nieces, three step-nephews and step-niece, and seven great nephews and great nieces. She was preceded in death by her son, Lon Vonderau Jr.; brother, Pat DeRemer; and nephew, Matt DeRemer. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave, Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with visitation two hours prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Highland Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the COPD Foundation.