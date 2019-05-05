DONALD I. BUTLER, 78, of Fort Myers, Fla., passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Hope Hospice in Bonita Springs, Fla. Born in Spenc erville, Ind., he was a son of the late Charles A. Butler and Georgia M. Dunn. He retired from Navistar in 1993. He enjoyed his retirement years in Fort Myers, Fla. Donald is survived by a daughter, Colleen (Patrick) Doyle of Fort Myers Fla.; a son, Donald P. Butler of Fort Wayne; two step-daughters, Benita Sessions of Liberty Lake, Wash. and Teresa Wolfe of Corunna, Ind.; three granddaughters, Megan Wilson of Fort Wayne, Chelsea Doyle of Ypsilanti, Mich. and Hannah Butler of Fort Wayne; a sister, Sandra (Greg) Puckett of Palmetto, Fla.; five nephews, seven nieces, seven great-nieces and nephews and 12 great-great-nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his second wife, Florinda Ann Butler; a daughter, Anne Marie; and two brothers, John Butler and Frank Butler. There will be no service. Don will be cremated and ashes scattered in the Gulf of Mexico.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 5, 2019