DONALD I. BUTLER, 78, of Fort Myers, Fla., passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Hope Hospice in Bonita Springs, Fla. Born in Spenc erville, Ind., he was a son of the late Charles A. Butler and Georgia M. Dunn. He retired from Navistar in 1993. He enjoyed his retirement years in Fort Myers, Fla. Donald is survived by a daughter, Colleen (Patrick) Doyle of Fort Myers Fla.; a son, Donald P. Butler of Fort Wayne; two step-daughters, Benita Sessions of Liberty Lake, Wash. and Teresa Wolfe of Corunna, Ind.; three granddaughters, Megan Wilson of Fort Wayne, Chelsea Doyle of Ypsilanti, Mich. and Hannah Butler of Fort Wayne; a sister, Sandra (Greg) Puckett of Palmetto, Fla.; five nephews, seven nieces, seven great-nieces and nephews and 12 great-great-nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his second wife, Florinda Ann Butler; a daughter, Anne Marie; and two brothers, John Butler and Frank Butler. There will be no service. Don will be cremated and ashes scattered in the Gulf of Mexico.

