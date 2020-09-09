DORIS J. BARTON, 94 years young, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was a sweet and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister who always had a smile on her face. Born on Jan. 26, 1926 in Fort Wayne, Ind., Doris was a daughter of the late Ralph and Viola McKeefer. She graduated from North Side High School in 1944. She met the love of her life, "Bart", at the Co-Ed Camera Club and they were married for 55 glorious years! Doris worked at General Electric and Howard's Cameras and Gifts. Doris devoted her life to serving others as an advocate for public education and was a PTA president and past president of the Fort Wayne PTA Council. She was always there to support her children and grandchildren and attended every concert, band performance, dance recital, tennis match and baseball game. She and Bart shared a love for music and served as North Side High School Marching Band Booster Presidents in the 1970's. She was so proud of the home that she and Bart built, and loved to make it special for every holiday and family celebration. They were a great team in the kitchen, and always generous with the brownies and treats. She loved her family with her whole heart and always put them first. She had a unique sense of fashion to the very end and passed down her love of jewelry, purses and shoes! Doris was a member of Forest Park United Methodist Church and spent many Sundays teaching Sunday School to children. Doris is survived by her daughters, Diane Barton and Lynne (Michael) Westerman; grandchildren, Jason (Amber) and Kyla; great-grandchildren, Sophie, Chloe, Brady, Bentley, Bode; sister, Joanne McKeefer; and her loving cat, Jingles. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Elmer; and sister, Suzanne McKeefer. Funeral Services will be private. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Face covering required. Private burial service will be in Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to S.P.C.A, FAME or donor's choice. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.org