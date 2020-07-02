EUGENIA "JOYCE" STABLER, 94, went to her Lord on Saturday, June 27, 2020, after battling COVID-19. Born Oct. 14, 1925, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Garland Phillips. She had worked for Byron Health Center and Fannie Mae Candies. She ran a daycare for many years from her home and had worked with North Christian Church Day Care and Faith United Church of Christ. She was a member of Agape Church of the Brethren. Joyce was a loving mother and friend. Her church family was very important to her. She is survived by her son, John (Kris) Ohneck; sisters, Mary Feaser, Connie Platt and Sharon Moffett; four granddaughters, one grandson, nine great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by daughters, Glenda Ohneck, in 2016; and Karen Ohneck, in 2017. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling two hours prior. Please wear masks and practice safe social distancing. She will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to the church. www.covingtonmemorial.com