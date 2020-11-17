EVA A. GORDON, 91, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Born in Dekalb County, Ind., on Nov. 10, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Alberta Johnson. She was a graduate of Huntertown High School. She married Richard on June 23, 1951 and together they shared two children. Eva enjoyed spending time at the lake making memories. She was a member of Red Hat Society, and United Methodist Women's group. In her spare time she enjoyed playing euchre. Surviving are her husband of 69 years, Richard Gordon; daughter, Jean (Gregg) Nix; granddaughter, Stacey (Fred) Maler; great-grandsons, Austin and Nathan Maler of Connecticut. Also surviving are daughter, Janet (Tim) Sunderland; three grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren in the Fort Wayne area; and three sisters, Leola Nelson, Ann Turner and Phyllis Archer, all of Ft. Wayne. She was preceded in death by sister, Dortha Miller. Graveside service is 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804). Memorial contributions may be made to South Milford United Methodist Church or Augusta Cottage at Coventry Meadows.