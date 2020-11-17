1/1
EVA A. GORDON
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EVA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EVA A. GORDON, 91, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Born in Dekalb County, Ind., on Nov. 10, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Alberta Johnson. She was a graduate of Huntertown High School. She married Richard on June 23, 1951 and together they shared two children. Eva enjoyed spending time at the lake making memories. She was a member of Red Hat Society, and United Methodist Women's group. In her spare time she enjoyed playing euchre. Surviving are her husband of 69 years, Richard Gordon; daughter, Jean (Gregg) Nix; granddaughter, Stacey (Fred) Maler; great-grandsons, Austin and Nathan Maler of Connecticut. Also surviving are daughter, Janet (Tim) Sunderland; three grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren in the Fort Wayne area; and three sisters, Leola Nelson, Ann Turner and Phyllis Archer, all of Ft. Wayne. She was preceded in death by sister, Dortha Miller. Graveside service is 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804). Memorial contributions may be made to South Milford United Methodist Church or Augusta Cottage at Coventry Meadows.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral and Cremation Services
6750 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
2604323914
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved