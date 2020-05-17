FRANK JOHN FENKER, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was a Korean War veteran, fiercely loyal friend, and a man of integrity. He had 51 years of friendship and dutiful service to the friends of Bill W. and wishes to thank each and every person "for what THEY had given to ME". Frank is survived by his sons, Tom (Eileen) and Mike (Jules); stepdaughter, Cyndi (Dale); brother, Dan (Judy); and sisters, Delores and Barb (Frank). He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sue; stepson, Andy; and sisters, Janet, Joan, and Marilyn. A celebration of life will be held at a later date with the friends of Bill W. Online condolences can be left at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 17, 2020.