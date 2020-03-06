GLORIA M. BAESKE (1927 - 2020)
Service Information
Harper's Community Funeral Home
740 State Rd 930 E
New Haven, IN
46774
(260)-493-4433
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
7616 Bull Rapids Rd
Woodburn, IN
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
7616 Bull Rapids Rd
Woodburn, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
7616 Bull Rapids Rd
Woodburn, IN
View Map
Obituary
GLORIA M. BAESKE, 92, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Lutheran Life Village at Pine Valley, Fort Wayne, just one day before her 93rd birthday. Born in Wood burn, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Gebers) Helmke. She was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church, Woodburn, an avid seamstress participating in the ladies quilting, made prayer blankets and cancer pads, and embroidered the church's baptismal napkins for many years. She was employed with Carter Lumber, Woodburn, for seven years, during which she was promoted to be their very first female manager nationally within the company. She retired in 1996 from Fort Wayne National Bank after 10 years. She enjoyed reading and proofread many books for the Woodburn United Methodist Church library. She was always up for a good game of Euchre, Hand and Foot, or bowling. She was also a member of the ladies golf at Pond-A-River Golf Club, Woodburn. She is survived by her children, Joan Johnson of New Haven, Barry (Paula) Baeske and Dale (Linda) Baeske, both of Fort Wayne, and Darla (John) Lumpkin of Lagro; seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Rod Baeske, in 1976; and siblings, Lawrence, Harold, Ernst and Virgil Helmke, Beulah Doehrman, Lillian Magnuson, and Esther Placek. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Sunday at Zion Lutheran Church, 7616 Bull Rapids Road, Woodburn, with visitation one hour prior. The Rev. Tim Zechiel officiating. Visitation also from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the church. Burial in the church cemetery. Preferred memorials are to the church. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. For online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 6, 2020
