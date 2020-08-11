GRACE LEY, 92, of Avilla, Ind., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. Born Dec. 22, 1927, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of Harold and Clara (DeMon geot) Troop. She belonged to St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Avilla; was a member of the American Legion Post 240 Ladies Auxiliary, Kendallville V.F.W. Auxiliary, and U.A.W. Local 305. She graduated in 1945 from Central Catholic High School in Fort Wayne. She married Francis Ley on July 24, 1954; he preceded her in death on May 11, 1992. She was a buyer for International Harvester and retired in 1981 after 36 years. She was active for many years with the RSVP where she received many awards for her volunteer service. She loved bowling and rolled her last ball at the age of 85. She loved to fish, garden, collect fabric, and was always willing to help others. Survivors are son, Michael (Lynn) Ley of Fort Wayne; daughter, Sandy (Walt) Kowal of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Larry Ley Jr., Dennis (Pam) Ley, Samantha Ley, Gina (Tim) Kirby, Lindsay (Josh) Boidock, Shaun (Aubrey) Davis, Nikita Kowal, and Melissa Ley; 18 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson. She was preceded in death by sons, Larry Ley and Timothy Ley; grandsons, Jeffrey Ley, Gus Boidock; granddaughter, Amanda Ley; brother, Lewis Troop; and sisters, Kate Albin and Josephine Troop. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Avilla, with visitation one half hour prior. Visitation also from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Avilla. Memorials are to Catholic Charities / RSVP Auburn, Ind. To leave an online condolence or sign the guestbook, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com