GRIFFIN PIERCE MARTIN, 91, passed away Thursday, Oct. 4, 2020, at The Towne House Retirement Home. Born in Bessemer, Ala., the late Griffin P. and Lucy Martin. He graduated from University of Alabama. He served his country and was a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953. G. Pierce was a Special Agent with the FBI, from 1954 to 1964. He also worked at General Telephone and retired in 1989 after 25 years of service in Pamona, Calif. He was a lifetime member of United Methodist Church, President of L.A. Chapter of Ex-FBI Associates, L.A. Chapter of Chief Special Agents Association, Red Hill Country Club in Upland, Calif., and a member of the Pine Valley Country Club. He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Betty J. Martin of Fort Wayne; children, Griffin P. (Kathy) Martin of Johns Creek, Ga., Marsha J. (Kirk) Bennett of Fort Wayne, and Janet L. (Ray) Vartanian of Noblesville, Ind.; 10 grandchildren, and 22 great- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Roy Dyer. A private celebration of life will be at The Towne House Retirement Home, in Fort Wayne. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The Rescue Mission of Fort Wayne. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne.