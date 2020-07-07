HAROLD "FRED" SNYDER, 90, passed Monday, July 6, 2020. Born in Whitley County, he was a son of the late Harold and Alice Snyder. He had worked for Essex Wire and then retired from NIPSCO. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church. Fred was an avid sports fan; he loved IU and the New York Yankees. He played soft ball into his 70s and bowled in three leagues for many years. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events. He is survived by wife, Joan; children, Gerry (Charles Willman) Snyder and Sherry (Rick) Wilson; brother, Walter Snyder; daughter-in-law, Margie Snyder; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 54 years, Sally Marie Snyder; son, Terry Snyder; and sisters, Jackie Snyder, Nancy Mahoney, Beverly Kieler, and Geraldine Barrus. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday July 9, 2020, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling starting at 10 a.m. till service time. He will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to Heartland Hospice. www.covingtonmemorial.com