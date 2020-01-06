HILDEGARD A. MORGAN (1925 - 2020)
Greenlawn Funeral and Cremation Services
6750 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
46804
(260)-432-3914
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral and Cremation Services
6750 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral and Cremation Services
6750 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
Obituary
HILDEGARD A. MORGAN, 94, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Born in Frankfurt am Main, Germany on Oct. 5, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Otto and Anna (Muller) Hupp -mann. Hildegard is survived by her children, Janice (Randy L.) Stuckey and Steven D. Morgan, both of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, Steven Andrew (Emily) Stuckey, Dawn Marie (Derek) Melchi, Scott A. Stuckey, Seth A. (Reagan) Stuckey.; eight great-grandchildren, Max, Laila, Jude, Lucy, Lucas, Mia, Cason and Elliot; plus a nephew, Dieter Huppmann, of Germany. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald G. Morgan; and brother, Otto (Elisabeth) Huppmann. Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 and from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804). A private family service and burial will follow. Memorial contributions may be made in Hildegard's name to the Allen County SPCA or to a .
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 6, 2020
