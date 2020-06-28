JANE FRANCES TILL, 86, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Born April 26, 1934 in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Pauline Till. She graduated from Saint Frances College. Jane was a Chaplain at St. Joseph Hospital for 25 years, retiring in 2010. She volunteered at Dupont Hospital and Saint Anne Home. Jane is survived by brother, Herman Till of Brandon, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews. Jane was also preceded in death by her brothers, Jimmy Till, and Paul Till; sisters, Theresa Tillman, Dorothy Bargard, Rita Rodrigues, and Sister Kathleen Marie Till C.S.C. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road, with calling one hour prior. Face covering required. Burial will be in St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Masses at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church or Saint Anne Home. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 28, 2020.