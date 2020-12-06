JEFFREY C. COLLIER, 69, of Fort Wayne, fell asleep in death peacefully on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, with his family by his side just days after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia. Born in 1951, he was the son of Worley Collier and Pauline (nee Stapleton). Jeffrey was a graduate of Elmhurst High School class of 1970. He is known for his devotion to his family and Ministerial activities with Jehovah's Witnesses since his baptism in 1972. He is also known for the business he founded in 1990, Collier Financial, where he created a legacy for his four sons and their families, as well as some dear friends. He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Robin; five treasured children, Nathanael (Elizabeth) of Fort Wayne, Benjamin (Adriane) of Spencerville, Courtney of Des Moines, Iowa, Jonah (Breanne) of Leo, and Caleb (Laura) of Ann Arbor, Mich.; 14 grandchildren he dearly adored, Lauren, Sophia, Natalie, Owen, Marley, Daisy, Evie, Avery, Jack, and Theo Collier, Caleb Matthias, Harrison Chandler, and Spencer Geurkink; brothers, Dr. Craig (Tammy) Collier of Middlebury, Scott Collier of Tennessee and Shawn (Betsy) Collier of Bluffton; and sister, Leslie (Keith) Weirich of Middlebury. He is also survived by a large extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra Kay Collier; brother, Judge Loren Kenrid Collier; and his parents. A virtual memorial service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Please contact the family for further information. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeffrey's honor to support the organizations listed on the Nie Funeral Home website, www.niefuneralhomes.com