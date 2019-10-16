JOSEPH CHARLES LaFONTAINE, JR., 75, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. He was born Feb. 19, 1944, the first son of Joseph Charles, Sr. and Dorothy Marie LaFontaine. He graduated from Central High School and had served his country in the Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed by the Fort Wayne Community Schools and was the owner of LaFontaine Enterprises. Joe was a avid lifetime late model stock car racing enthusiast. Prior to his death, he was still involved in a racing partnership where he was responsible for the engines. After retirement, he became involved in operating a booth at a local flea market where he met Karen and Chad Weeks and their family. He cherished his relationship with her children, Julia, Noah, and Vicki, and considered them his grandchildren. He also considered Karen and Chad's daughter Vicki's son, Allen, his great- grandson. Surviving are his brother, Thomas Paul LaFontaine of Columbia, Mo.; and first cousins, Gloria Evans of Indianapolis, Rosemary Rhoyans of Syracuse, Ind., and Joyce Stocks of Deland, Fla. Family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in the Community Building at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road. He was laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to Turnstone Center for Disabled Children and Adults. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 16, 2019