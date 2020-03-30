Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KIRA LEA DOWNEY. View Sign Service Information Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society 4602 Newaygo Road Fort Wayne , IN 46808 (260)-496-9600 Send Flowers Obituary

KIRA LEA DOWNEY, 51, completed her earthly journey on the evening of Monday, March 23, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center with family members at her side. Born in St. Paul, Minn. on Jan. 15, 1969, Kira was the daughter of Muriel Downey and the late James Downey. A 1987 graduate of Snider High School, Kira attended Earlham College and IPFW where she earned a B.S. in Theatre Arts and an M.S. in Human Resources. Among her passions were local theatre where she performed at afO and First Presbyterian Theatres among others and singing with the Unitarian Universalist choir. Writing children's stories was another of her creative outlets. Kira's work life was hampered and cut short by her health challenges, yet she remained active with various organizations: YWCA, Wellspring, CTN Board and her beloved Unitarian Universalist community. Most recently, she was chosen to participate in Leadership Fort Wayne - a proud moment. Kira is survived by her mother, Muriel Downey; brothers, James, Pete, Chad (Christina); and her adored nieces and nephews, Mackenzie, Clair, Jack and Cole. Also surviving is Kira's birth mother, Ruth Emunu, of Uganda, Africa, who entrusted us with Kira as a newborn-forever thankful for her generosity. Preceding Kira in death were her father, James Downey; stepfather, Leon Hurst; and her treasured kitties, Kleo and Chole. "May Kira's spirit and resilience in the face of adversity be always remembered with love." Due to the current health emergency, a celebration of life will be held at at future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Unitarian Universalist Congregation. 5310 Old Mill Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46807). Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.



