MARY ANN RIECKE, 88, a Churubusco resident, died Friday, May 17, 2019, at 5:20 p.m. at the family residence. Born Aug. 18, 1930 in Churu busco, she graduated from Churu busco High School in 1948 and then went to St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing and graduated in 1951. On April 26, 1952, she was united in marriage to Robert L. Riecke, and the couple lived in the Churubusco area. Her career with St. Joseph Hospital as a Registered Nurse spanned a period of 40 years working in the orthopedics department and retiring in 1992. She was a member of St. John Bosco Catholic Church, Rosary Society, and Saint Vincent DePaul Society. Mary Ann loved flowers and loved baking and working in the kitchen at the church with funeral dinners, was an avid Cubs and Purdue fan, but most of all her family and her faith came first in everything she did. Mary Ann is survived by five daughters, Anne (Bill) Koehl of Fort Wayne, Marcia Hovermale of Lincoln, Neb., Nancy (John) Richards of Churubusco, Linda (Fred) Richards of Fort Wayne, Amy (Doug) Pence of Churubusco; three sons, Tom (Mary) Riecke of Fort Wayne, Kevin (Trina) Riecke of Fort Wayne, Brian Riecke of Fort Wayne; 31 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 year of marriage, Robert L. Riecke; great-grandson, Caleb Hovermale; and two brothers, Max and Larry Barnhart. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at St. John Bosco Catholic Church in Churubusco, with visitation one hour prior to services. Father Francis Chukwuma and Father Camillo Tirabassi will be celebrants. Visitation also from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Sheets and Childs Funeral Home in Churubusco, with a Rosary service at 8 p.m. Burial is at Eel River Cemetery, south of Churubusco. For those who wish, memorials may be made to Masses or Heartland Hospice and Fort Wayne Womens Care Center 4600 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46804). Online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 19, 2019